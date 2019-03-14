Mongodb (MDB) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MDB stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 0.01. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $4,458,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $61,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,225,910. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 17,133.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

