Mongodb (MDB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $133.85 and last traded at $133.53, with a volume of 259475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.26.

The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $61,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,672,797.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,607 shares of company stock valued at $20,225,910. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,688,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,324,000 after buying an additional 2,419,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,633,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the third quarter valued at about $49,302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1,628.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 565,159 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

