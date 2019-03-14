Mongodb (MDB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25-0.23) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $82-84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.96 million.Mongodb also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-1.06–0.98 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Mongodb from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Mongodb news, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $4,458,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $2,503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,607 shares of company stock worth $20,225,910. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

