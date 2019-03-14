Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Banc of California Inc (BANC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Seidman Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $824.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Banc of California Inc has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.18%. Banc of California’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

