Morgan Stanley Increases Proofpoint (PFPT) Price Target to $132.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.26.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $152,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,294.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 8,031 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $918,987.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,782 shares of company stock worth $1,910,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

