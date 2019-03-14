Morgan Stanley Sells 36,994 Shares of FTS International Inc (FTSI)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FTS International were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 243.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 69.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 13.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTS International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of FTS International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FTS International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

FTSI opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $925.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. FTS International Inc has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.15 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 139.46% and a net margin of 14.98%. FTS International’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

