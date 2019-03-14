Mosaic Co (MOS) Holdings Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mosaic by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Barclays boosted their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Mosaic from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

