Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,026. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1697 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

