Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Invests $922,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO) Stock

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,449. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $139.27.

