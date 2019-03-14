Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 78,467 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,813,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,359,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,768. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

