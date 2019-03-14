Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11,168.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 785.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at $139.97 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $11,152,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/motorola-solutions-inc-msi-shares-bought-by-cohen-steers-inc.html.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.