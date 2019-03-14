M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 65,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 692,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,179,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,881,000 after acquiring an additional 167,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $172.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.10%.

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $173,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $1,645,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,766 shares of company stock worth $2,111,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/mt-bank-co-mtb-stake-raised-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.