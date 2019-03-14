MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Position in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,807 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 0.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $38,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Williams Companies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $263,354.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $403,124.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 734,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/mufg-securities-emea-plc-cuts-position-in-williams-companies-inc-wmb.html.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.