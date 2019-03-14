MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1,852.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,425 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $26,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

FOXA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 315,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Twenty-First Century Fox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Vertical Group raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/mufg-securities-emea-plc-grows-holdings-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa.html.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.