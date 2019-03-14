Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 95,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,168. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.26 and a 52-week high of C$16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.02.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.72000002923858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.95%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

