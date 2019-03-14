Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Myers Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

NYSE:MYE opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Myers Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

