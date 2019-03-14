MYnd Analytics Inc (MYND) Director Buys $168,000.00 in Stock

MYnd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:MYND) Director John Pappajohn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MYND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 415,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,903. MYnd Analytics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get MYnd Analytics alerts:

MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. MYnd Analytics had a negative return on equity of 430.80% and a negative net margin of 589.07%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of MYnd Analytics in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/mynd-analytics-inc-mynd-director-buys-168000-00-in-stock.html.

MYnd Analytics Company Profile

MYnd Analytics, Inc operates as a predictive analytics company that has developed a decision support tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health and provide more personalized care to patients. It provides objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioural disorders, includes depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for MYnd Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYnd Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.