Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929,756 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $836,330,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.1% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/nadler-financial-group-inc-decreases-holdings-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.