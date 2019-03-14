Namecoin (NMC) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00019212 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, C-Patex, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. Namecoin has a market cap of $11.06 million and $29,514.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.03358166 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00012413 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.02469140 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003206 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, WEX, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, C-Patex, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

