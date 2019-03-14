Nasdaq (NDAQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Nasdaq stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $526,471.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,339 shares of company stock worth $1,114,349. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

