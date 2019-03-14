National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Stake Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,716 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $24,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in National Bank by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in National Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Burney S. Warren III sold 19,233 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $685,271.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,314.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

