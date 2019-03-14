Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Black Knight worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,201,000 after purchasing an additional 171,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $690,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 501,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 32.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 403,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $44.94 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.19.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.14 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

