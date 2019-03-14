Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.93 Million Stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 687.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,718 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after buying an additional 47,915 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 50,220 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $59.62 on Thursday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

