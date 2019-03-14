nDEX (NDX) Trading 32.2% Lower This Week

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One nDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, nDEX has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. nDEX has a market capitalization of $53,359.00 and $10,599.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00382803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.01675519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00229648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004865 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,232,657,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

