Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 377 Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Stephens downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

