Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 620 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 24,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $3,307,107.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,959 shares of company stock worth $4,076,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $156.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $172.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. Cummins’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.07.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

