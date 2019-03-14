Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lumentum by 4,834.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,194 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,503,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Lumentum by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 570,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Lumentum by 547.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 323,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 273,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 272,165 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.17. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $482,388.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $138,812.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,617 shares of company stock worth $768,579. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

