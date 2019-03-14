Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) Holdings Raised by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 164.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,201,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.07% of Neos Therapeutics worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

NEOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,175. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/neos-therapeutics-inc-neos-holdings-raised-by-sphera-funds-management-ltd.html.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.