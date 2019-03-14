NeosCoin Market Cap Tops $511,346.00 (NEOS)

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, NeosCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. NeosCoin has a market cap of $511,346.00 and approximately $1,572.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeosCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00003069 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.03439948 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00012011 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009231 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.02484341 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019037 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00026949 BTC.

About NeosCoin

NeosCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 4,249,912 coins. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NeosCoin is www.neos.sh.

NeosCoin Coin Trading

NeosCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeosCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeosCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NeosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

