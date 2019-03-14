Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEPT. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.87. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,891,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 696.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 493.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 165,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 137,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 236,363.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

