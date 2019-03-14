Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.75.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $362.77. 1,582,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,296. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 135.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $2,738,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,639 shares of company stock valued at $61,581,281. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

