Neuburgh Advisers LLC Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 107.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $79,854.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $62,248.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

WARNING: “Neuburgh Advisers LLC Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (BC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/neuburgh-advisers-llc-increases-position-in-brunswick-co-bc.html.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.