New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Age Beverages were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in New Age Beverages by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Age Beverages by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Howard Capital Management acquired a new position in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NBEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NBEV opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 12.38. New Age Beverages Corp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

