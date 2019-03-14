New Fortress Energy (NFE) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.60. 1,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 266,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFE. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In other news, CEO Wesley R. Edens acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. William Griffin acquired 64,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $883,097.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

