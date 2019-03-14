New South Capital Management Inc. Has $61.79 Million Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,003 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,391 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of FedEx worth $61,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

