New Vernon Investment Management LLC Has $419,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for about 1.2% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 74.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,144,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

