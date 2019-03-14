New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 183,384 Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,384 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.47% of Golden Entertainment worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 66,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 940,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 384,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 137,859 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $532.67 million, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

