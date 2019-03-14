New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Loxo Oncology worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOXO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Loxo Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

LOXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loxo Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.58.

Shares of LOXO opened at $234.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 2.51. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $234.93.

WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-7-45-million-holdings-in-loxo-oncology-inc-loxo.html.

Loxo Oncology Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.