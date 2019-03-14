New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,432 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 8,750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $292,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry Moyes sold 1,173,680 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $29,318,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,509,508 shares of company stock worth $40,480,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

