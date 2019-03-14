New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,650 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Green Dot by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Green Dot by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kuan Archer sold 22,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,742,080.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,124.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $168,432.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,825.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,252 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.73. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

