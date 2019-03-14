New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 874,068 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 874,068 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 819,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $795.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,902.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

