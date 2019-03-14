NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,612.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,451 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 15,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $190.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $191.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total transaction of $1,027,547.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,102 shares of company stock worth $4,678,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/nextera-energy-inc-nee-holdings-increased-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.