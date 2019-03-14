Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 107 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,010.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Gitlin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $923,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,974,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.93.

NYSE UTX opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

