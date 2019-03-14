NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry Sells 39,897 Shares

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 39,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,036,524.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,808.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 235,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,875. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.38. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in NMI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NMI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NMI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry Sells 39,897 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/nmi-holdings-inc-nmih-evp-william-j-leatherberry-sells-39897-shares.html.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.