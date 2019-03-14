NN (NNBR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.94 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NN from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $384.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. NN has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NN’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Jr. Burwell acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $42,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,996.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Brunner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at $106,254.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $97,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NN stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of NN worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

