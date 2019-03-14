Noah (NOAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.68. Noah has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

