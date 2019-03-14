Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura set a $305.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.09.

ULTA stock opened at $315.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

