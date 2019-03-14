Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,255,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $190.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $155.06 and a 1 year high of $191.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,623. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,374. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

