Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 469,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,330 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kohl’s by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Kohl’s by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

