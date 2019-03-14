Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 134.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,116 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,895.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,377,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,523,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,522.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 6,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,814,454 shares of company stock worth $337,496,303. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on CBRE Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

